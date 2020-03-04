Community & Events

New go kart track in Katy open just in time for Spring Break

KATY, Texas -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opened March 3 at 1230 Grand West Blvd., Katy, according to a press release.

The entertainment facility offers activities for the whole family, such as 0.5-mile, multi-level high-speed electric go-kart track. Other activities include a ropes course, laser tag, mini golf, arcade games and virtual reality gaming.

Andretti also includes several dining options. There is a sit-down restaurant, two bars and a food truck plaza with pizza, Asian and American meal options. Guests can also watch their favorite sports games on HD TVs. A dessert bar also offers a menu of sweet treats.

The Georgia-based brand has four other locations, including two in Texas in San Antonio and The Colony. For more information, call 832-974-2201 or visit www.andrettikarting.com/katy.

