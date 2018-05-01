COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New art popping up around Baytown

You'll start seeing more art around town if you live in Baytown, thanks to a new program.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in Baytown, you might have noticed some new art popping up around town.

It's part of the city's new public art program, which is a collaborative effort of the City of Baytown's tourism division, the Baytown Art League, Lee College and other community partners.

The latest installment on Texas Avenue, known as "Better Block," was once an abandoned storefront. Art students from Lee College turned it into a festive street covered in brightly colored umbrellas.

"A Better Block takes a small, unappealing area and transforms it into something beautiful. With a little paint, and a lot of elbow grease, the city-owned alley was already looking better, but the real transformation was yet to come," according to the city.

The city says the art program is an effort to build emotional connections between the residents and the community.

The city says the next installation will be at the Baytown Art League.
Related Topics:
community-eventsartcollege studentcommunityBaytown
