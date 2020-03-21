Community & Events

Cypress neighborhoods throws car parade to celebrate 7-year-old's birthday

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress neighborhood came together over the weekend to celebrate two 7-year-old girls' birthday.

When neighbors found out Hailey Williams and Quinn Stoebner couldn't celebrate their birthdays in their normal fashion, many of them got together to plan an epic surprise.

Williams and Stobner were supposed to celebrate their birthdays together at a local gymnastic facility, but it was cancelled due to social distancing rules.

But neighbors came together and organized a car parade, which included signs and music.

The two girls stood outside of their homes to watch more than a dozen cars pass by.
