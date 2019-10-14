Community & Events

NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after family loses everything in fire

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. -- When tragedy struck a North Carolina family, a sheriff's deputy stepped up to soften the blow for a little boy looking forward to Halloween.

Capt. Tim Griffin with Henderson County Sheriff's Office is now a hero to 6-year-old Damon.

When the Edneyville family's RV went up in flames, they lost everything, including the Batman costume Damon was looking forward to wearing while trick-or-treating.

"With Halloween coming up and obviously just lost everything that he had. Halloween's a big deal to kids and you know that was the one thing that he had been looking forward to," Griffin told WLOS.

"You deal with kids, I've got kids my own, got a grandchild too and it's, you know, you see, you see kids without and it just, really bothers you."



That's when Griffin went above and beyond, going to Walmart and buying the boy another costume, complete with Batman's signature cape, mask and utility belt. Thanks to Griffin's act, there'll be another Batman out there to fight crime.

"I just told him that sheriff's deputies need all the Batmans that we can get out here helping us fight crimes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR
Paramedic in Astros dugout injured by foul ball
Astros' Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
Warmer and stormier on Monday
ABC13's Morning News
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
'Go Go Astros' tune from the '80s revived by high school choir
Show More
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa
More TOP STORIES News