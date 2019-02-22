COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Music lovers have a lot to celebrate in downtown Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

It may be rodeo season, but in the country's fourth largest city, music of a different kind will soar through the air this weekend in downtown Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It may be rodeo season, but in the country's fourth largest city, music of a different kind will soar through the air this weekend in downtown Houston.

Ars Lyrica Houston, the city's early music ensemble, will be presenting a trio of artists at its annual fundraising gala, called A Mid-Winter Night's Dream.

Attendees will be switching out their boots for ballgowns in order to support productions of Baroque-era music, theater and opera productions.

What is Baroque music? According to Ars Lyrica Houston, the music is from the 17th and 18th century, and features productions with elaborate scene design, stylized dances, colorful orchestra and some very impressive singing.

Historically, the baroque music period was from the 1600 to 1750. If you ever took piano lessons as a child and pecked through a few pieces composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, it was actually Baroque music meant to be played on a harpsichord!

Saturday night's performance at the Hotel Alessandra will feature soprano Cecilia Duarte, lutenist Aresh Noori and percussionist Jésus Pacheco, all experts in the genre

The event is being chaired by Stephanie von Stein and Dr. Mark A. Schusterman and will honor Dr. Sippi Khurana. The event supports Ars Lyrica's biennial Baroque opera productions, which begin this fall with Handel's Agrippina at the Hobby Center on November 16 and 18.

No word yet on if Dr. Khurana, a physician, will show off her mad violin skills to guests. That would be an awesome surprise at a music event!

To learn more about Ars Lyrica Houston, visit arslyricahouston.org/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalmusicout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Cypress muralist brightens up the community
Grab a blanket and take the family to see a FREE Disney movie
Birthplace of Cypress, Texas rooted in its historic park
Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston Parking and Transportation
More Community & Events
Top Stories
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
Man sentenced in 2016 sniper-style shooting death of woman
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston motel
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
Show More
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Where to get the best drink deals for National Margarita Day
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Man with only 99 cents to name tries to tour $5M mansion
More News