Here's how you can escape from boredom without emptying your wallet this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 30

Twin Connections
Vintage Park
7 p.m.

Game Day at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Blood Drive
Memorial City Mall: Food court
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free Car Inspection
Milstead Auto - Hawthorne location
All day

Saturday, August 31

NOLA Nights at Cafeza
1720 Houston Ave
9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Labor Day Baby Drive
Memorial City Mall
11:00 a.m. - 7 p.m.

AAJA
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market
2011 Leeland
4 p.m.
Fall Picnic Day
George Bush Park
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4

Free Movie: Frida
Market Square Park
8 p.m.

