HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, March 22
University of Houston March Madness Watch Party
Avenida Houston
5 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Roy Lee
Vintage Park Plaza
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Free Zumba Class
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m.
Saturday, March 23
Bark for Life
18353 University Blvd
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hester House Community Celebration
1500 McKinney
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 24
Sunday Nite Live
800 Town and Country Blvd
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival
1700 Hermann Dr
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Fab Five
Traders Village
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Movies, live music and zumba all for FREE this weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News