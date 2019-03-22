free stuff friday

Movies, live music and zumba all for FREE this weekend

Enjoy these free events and more this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, March 22

University of Houston March Madness Watch Party
Avenida Houston
5 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Roy Lee
Vintage Park Plaza
7 p.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Free Zumba Class
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m.

Saturday, March 23

Bark for Life
18353 University Blvd
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hester House Community Celebration
1500 McKinney
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Sunday Nite Live
800 Town and Country Blvd
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Hermann Park Conservancy Kite Festival
1700 Hermann Dr
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Fab Five
Traders Village
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
