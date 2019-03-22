Movies, live music and zumba all for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Avenida Houston5 p.m.Discovery Green12 p.m. - 1 p.m.Vintage Park Plaza7 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9 a.m.18353 University Blvd9 a.m. - 1 p.m.1500 McKinney11 a.m. - 3 p.m.800 Town and Country Blvd3 p.m. - 5 p.m.1700 Hermann Dr10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Traders Village1 p.m. - 5 p.m.