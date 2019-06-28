free stuff friday

Movies, live music and yoga all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, June 28

Alfresco Summer Symphony
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Family Movie Night: Lilo & Stitch
Levy Park
8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Live Music
Market Square Park
7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

4th Annual Blues, Brews, & BBQ
4003 Meridiana Parkway
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Eat Your Way Through Asia
Asian Society Center
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mean Girls Under the Stars
Discovery Green
9 p.m.

Acres Homes Farmers Market
4333 W Little York Rd
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dance Houston
Memorial City Mall
3 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Sunday Yoga
Lululemon
10 a.m.

Poetry & Prose
Discovery Green
1 p.m.

Freedom Fest at United Methodist
5501 Beechnut St
6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfree stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
Transform your weekend with these FREE events this weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing for FREE
Best FREE things to do in Houston this weekend
Fourth of July weekend free stuff events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News