Movies, live music and yoga all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, June 28
Alfresco Summer Symphony
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Family Movie Night: Lilo & Stitch
Levy Park
8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Live Music
Market Square Park
7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
4th Annual Blues, Brews, & BBQ
4003 Meridiana Parkway
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Eat Your Way Through Asia
Asian Society Center
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mean Girls Under the Stars
Discovery Green
9 p.m.
Acres Homes Farmers Market
4333 W Little York Rd
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dance Houston
Memorial City Mall
3 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Sunday Yoga
Lululemon
10 a.m.
Poetry & Prose
Discovery Green
1 p.m.
Freedom Fest at United Methodist
5501 Beechnut St
6 p.m.
