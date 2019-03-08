Community & Events

Motorized scooters available to rent in Galveston

You can now rent a motorized scooter in Galveston, and the company behind the scooters is offering a big incentive for people to give them a try.

Riders must be 18-years-old and sign a waiver. It costs $15 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.

Eyewitness News first told you about Crab Scooters back in January.

The business allows people to rent scooters to take around the island.

Riders must be 18-years-old and sign a waiver. It costs $15 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.

If you rent a scooter this month, you will be entered into a drawing to win a Crab Scooter of your own.
