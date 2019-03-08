Motorized scooters available to rent in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can now rent a motorized scooter in Galveston, and the company behind the scooters is offering a big incentive for people to give them a try.Eyewitness News first told you about Crab Scooters back in January.The business allows people to rent scooters to take around the island.Riders must be 18-years-old and sign a waiver. It costs $15 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.If you rent a scooter this month, you will be entered into a drawing to win a Crab Scooter of your own.