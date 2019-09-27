abc13 plus

Missouri City's edible arbor trail: Pick fruit right off trees!

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Who needs a grocery store when you can just walk outside and pick fruit off the trees?

We're featuring Missouri City's popular edible arbor trail on ABC13+.

"The climate in the Houston area is semi-tropical," explained Randy Troxell, the city's assistant parks and recreation director. "That allows us to grow a wide variety of different plants. Anywhere from ornamental plants to fruit-bearing plants."

The nearly two-mile edible trail was created in 2010 as a way to connect residents with nature.

Many of the trees were destroyed during Hurricane Harvey, but today you can still find dozens of types of nuts and fruits, like plums, figs, and persimmons.

Click here for a map where you can identify seasonal fruits.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13'+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmissouri cityabc13 plus missouri cityabc13 plusfruit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Pickleball: Perfect sport for the whole family
Murff Turf Farm keeping Houston green since 1969
High school culinary program turns up the heat to produce top chefs
Small business venture turns into a 'straight up' dream for pit master
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Harris County deputy killed: What we know about suspect
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Sikh community mourns loss of hero deputy
Sheriff calls for prayer after deputy dies in hospital
Show More
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
HOUSTON WEATHER: A few downpours Saturday
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Pickleball: Perfect sport for the whole family
More TOP STORIES News