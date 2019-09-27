Missouri City's edible arbor trail: Pick fruit right off trees!

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Who needs a grocery store when you can just walk outside and pick fruit off the trees?
We're featuring Missouri City's popular edible arbor trail on ABC13+.
"The climate in the Houston area is semi-tropical," explained Randy Troxell, the city's assistant parks and recreation director. "That allows us to grow a wide variety of different plants. Anywhere from ornamental plants to fruit-bearing plants."
The nearly two-mile edible trail was created in 2010 as a way to connect residents with nature.
Many of the trees were destroyed during Hurricane Harvey, but today you can still find dozens of types of nuts and fruits, like plums, figs, and persimmons.
Click here for a map where you can identify seasonal fruits.
