HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You can now choose to celebrate your baby shower, wedding shower, or other special occasions at Gallery Furniture.
Gallery Furniture is currently offering private rooms with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages at their 6006 N. Freeway or 7227 W. Grand Parkway South locations.
Inquiry and booking information can be found here.
If the date, time, and/or location that has been requested is not available, Gallery Furniture will contact you to propose alternate options.
For more information, call the Gallery Furniture showroom at 281-407-9273, and ask to speak with Juma or Suzie.