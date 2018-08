Mattress Mack better known as the hometown hero is once again showing why he's so loved throughout Houston.Mack is hosting a Memorial Day event to remember and honor all of the people who served our country.The event will include a tribute to fallen military personnel, a patriotic musical, a bagpipe performance and a 21-gun salute.The event begins at 9 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home and Cemetery.