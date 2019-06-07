Turtles About Town: A city-wide art project to protect endangered sea turtles

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know that Galveston is home to five out of seven of the world's endangered sea turtle species?Turtles About Town is a city-wide project working to raise awareness about endangered marine life, specifically the Kemps Ridley sea turtle.Clay Cup Studios in Galveston has partnered with the Turtle Island Restoration Network, an international advocate for marine wildlife.How the project works is a business or sponsor in the community contacts Clay Cup Studios, the sponsor and an artist partner to come up with a unique theme, and then the artist creates a turtle sculpture and paints it with the chosen theme. Once the turtle is complete, it is installed in a chosen location.Galveston locals and tourists can expect to see these beautifully crafted turtle sculptures at different spots around town. Join the initiative of raising awareness to protect sea turtles along the Texas coast by snapping a picture wherever you see a turtle.