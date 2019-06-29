Man shot and killed by deputies during standoff in Galveston County

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by deputies during a standoff in Galveston County.The shooting happened on 6th Street near Avenue B in the Bacliff area on Saturday.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says a bondsman was looking for a man who had three felony warrants.When deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside of the home while authorities attempted to speak with him for several hours.The man then approached deputies with a shotgun, and deputies opened fire, shooting and killing the man.