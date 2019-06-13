Community & Events

MALEAH DAVIS: Quanell X and Texas EquuSearch chief to be honored

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Smart Scholars Foundation will host a rally honoring Quanell X and Tim Miller for their help in finding 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The Defend Our Children Rally will be held at the Kirkwood Landing Apartments on Sunday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

Houston community activist Quanell X and the founder of Texas EquuSearch Tim Miller both made huge contributions in the search to find Maleah.

Quanell X led investigators to Maleah's remains in Arkansas after having a talk with Derion Vence, the suspect in connection to the girl's death.

Quanell said Vence told him the girl is dead and that her body was dumped off a road in Arkansas.

The revelation caused law enforcement to mobilize, with the search shifting to Hempstead County and the Hope, Arkansas area.

Miller worked hand-in-hand with investigators for at least a month, leading searches for the 4-year-old in northeast Houston, southwest Houston, Missouri City, Rosharon and Arkansas.

The rally will not only honor Quanell X and Miller, but will also send out a special prayer for children facing brutality in today's society.



