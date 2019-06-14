MALEAH DAVIS: Community members will gather on Father's Day to celebrate the 4-year-old

The celebration will be held at 9850 Kirkwood St. on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The organizers are asking for people to bring pink roses and teddy bears. They're also asking for all fathers to wear red and white.
Maleah's body was found inside of a black bag in Arkansas on May 31. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed the findings on June 3.
Derion Vence is the primary suspect in connection to Maleah's death.
