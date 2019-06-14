Community & Events

MALEAH DAVIS: Community members will gather on Father's Day to celebrate the 4-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members are hosting a Father's Day celebration in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The celebration will be held at 9850 Kirkwood St. on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Quanell X and Texas EquuSearch chief to be honored

The organizers are asking for people to bring pink roses and teddy bears. They're also asking for all fathers to wear red and white.

Maleah's body was found inside of a black bag in Arkansas on May 31. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed the findings on June 3.

Derion Vence is the primary suspect in connection to Maleah's death.



SEE MORE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonequusearchmissing childrenchild killedrally
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News