MALEAH DAVIS: Community members will gather on Father's Day to celebrate the 4-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members are hosting a Father's Day celebration in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.The celebration will be held at 9850 Kirkwood St. on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.The organizers are asking for people to bring pink roses and teddy bears. They're also asking for all fathers to wear red and white.Maleah's body was found inside of a black bag in Arkansas on May 31. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed the findings on June 3.Derion Vence is the primary suspect in connection to Maleah's death.