Kings of Leon pays tribute to the King of Country George Strait at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're already in the final of week of a record-breaking year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Many are counting the days until George Strait performs, but they didn't have to wait to hear 'Amarillo by Morning.'Alternative rock band Kings of Leon had Amarillo on their mind Tuesday night. The 1973 hit put the crowd on their feet.You can see the real thing on Sunday, if you're lucky enough to find tickets. Even the few "cheap seats" left are going for $200.This wasn't the first RodeoHouston act to pay tribute to a Texas legend. Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Prince Royce and Cardi B all honored Selena.Accompanied by an American flag light show, Kings of Leon rocked their first ever RodeoHouston performance. Their hits "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire" made a crowd of 61,436 forget it was the middle of the week.