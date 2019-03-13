Community & Events

Kings of Leon pays tribute to the King of Country George Strait at RodeoHouston

The Kings of Leon covered the King of Country at RodeoHouston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're already in the final of week of a record-breaking year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Many are counting the days until George Strait performs, but they didn't have to wait to hear 'Amarillo by Morning.'

Alternative rock band Kings of Leon had Amarillo on their mind Tuesday night. The 1973 hit put the crowd on their feet.

You can see the real thing on Sunday, if you're lucky enough to find tickets. Even the few "cheap seats" left are going for $200.

This wasn't the first RodeoHouston act to pay tribute to a Texas legend. Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Prince Royce and Cardi B all honored Selena.

Accompanied by an American flag light show, Kings of Leon rocked their first ever RodeoHouston performance. Their hits "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire" made a crowd of 61,436 forget it was the middle of the week.

Here are some other notable moments from RodeoHouston performances:
Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston

Country star Kane Brown decided to show the Texans some love during his RodeoHouston debut.



Clay Walker makes surprise appearance during Tim McGraw's rodeo performance
Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance



Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.



Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video
"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.



Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert
Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."



Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in RodeoHouston debut
Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

