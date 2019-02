Kinder HSPVA putting on Black History Month production

The Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts is officially open in downtown Houston.Students are performing their first production entitled "Fela!," which is a musical about the Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Kuti.The energetic production is in honor of Black History Month."There was a period of time growing up when I was very ashamed of my own color," student Alana Bright said. "So, when I came to theater and I started acting, I made it a point to, as a black woman, portray the most realistic, most honest stories of minorities in order to make other kids in the audience feel comfortable in their own skin."Tickets are available online