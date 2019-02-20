Kinder HSPVA putting on Black History Month production

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts is officially open in downtown Houston.

Students are performing their first production entitled "Fela!," which is a musical about the Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Kuti.

The energetic production is in honor of Black History Month.

"There was a period of time growing up when I was very ashamed of my own color," student Alana Bright said. "So, when I came to theater and I started acting, I made it a point to, as a black woman, portray the most realistic, most honest stories of minorities in order to make other kids in the audience feel comfortable in their own skin."

Tickets are available online.

