Kids, cars and careers at Ft. Bend Children's Discovery Center

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving down U.S. 90 in Sugar Land, right by the old sugar mill, you might miss the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center.

Mom Meryl Bazaman brings her 2-year-old toddler to the center several days a week.

"We spend so much in gas money for entertainment. To just get out of the house and to give them these great opportunities, then to have something in our neighborhood, I mean, it's priceless for us," Bazaman said.

At the center, it's never too early for kids to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up, or how to manage money.

In the Mercedes Benz Kidtropolis, kids are handed a fake debit card with fake money.

"Once that money runs out, just as adults know, we have to get a job and make more. So this is where they can learn they need to get a job, how they can save, and how to spend their money wisely," said Leti Luna, of Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center.

As one of the center's many local business partners, Mercedes-Benz VP of marketing, Derek Brown, says it's important kids recognize local businesses in their own play world.

"Actually touch a physical Mercedes-Benz that's been cut in half and have a moment of engineering, that's really important to us to give them visual and physics resources to bring to life what may be happening in their heads," Brown said.

The center is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

Entry is just $12 for non-members ages 1 and above, or there is a membership option starting at $135 for unlimited entry for four people.

