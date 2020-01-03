free stuff friday

Kick off the first weekend of the new year with these FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Jan. 3

Who's Bad - A Michael Jackson Experience at House of Blues
1204 Caroline St (free with RSVP)
8 p.m.

Youth Performance Poetry Sessions
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m.

Pete Scafidi at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Coffee & Cars at Memorial City
303 Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Texans Watch Party
Memorial City Mall
3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Art in the Park at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hands-On Houston: Rope Making
4848 Main St
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Swang: Monthly Slow Ride
912 Saint Charles S
2 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
A.J. Armstrong: Judge to decide what to do with text messages
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find kidney donor
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Show More
Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon
ABC13's Morning News
Parking and transportation hacks for the Texans playoff game
Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett, source says
Buffalo reporter gives ABC13 reasons for Bills win over Texans
More TOP STORIES News