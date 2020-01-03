HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Jan. 3
Who's Bad - A Michael Jackson Experience at House of Blues
1204 Caroline St (free with RSVP)
8 p.m.
Youth Performance Poetry Sessions
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m.
Pete Scafidi at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Coffee & Cars at Memorial City
303 Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Texans Watch Party
Memorial City Mall
3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Art in the Park at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Hands-On Houston: Rope Making
4848 Main St
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday Swang: Monthly Slow Ride
912 Saint Charles S
2 p.m.
Kick off the first weekend of the new year with these FREE events
