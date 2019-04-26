free stuff friday

Free Stuff Friday: Keep the kids busy with these free events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have some great freebies to keep the kids busy this summer plus free food for kids and adults.

Friday, April 26

JBF Central Houston's Spring Sale
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Houston's Largest Home Tour
Johnson Development Communities
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tai Chi Class on Fridays
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Music on the Patio
Italian Maid Cafe at Cross Creek Ranch
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Da Camera Jazz Jam: Sammy Miller and The Congregation
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Darlene Love in Concert
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Harvest Green Farmer's Market
Harvest Green Village Farm
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hatha Yoga on Saturdays
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Traders Village Comicon 2019
Traders Village Houston
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Grand Oleander Sale
Betty Head Oleander Garden Park
10 a.m. - 4 pm.

Sunday, April 29

Crawfish Boil Celebration
Harvest Green Farmhouse
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.
