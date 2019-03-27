Community & Events

Katy veteran receives new, rent-free home

His family is getting the free housing as part of the transitional homes for community reintegration program.

KATY, Texas -- Tuesday was a very big day for a Coast Guard veteran and his family. They just received a new, rent-free home in Katy.

Operation Homefront gave the keys to Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Joshua Woodard and his family.

They were given a newly built 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home.

They are getting the free housing as part of the Transitional Homes for Community Reintegration program.

Veteran families will get the housing for two to three years as they transition from military to civilian life.
