Katy prepares to break ground on new boardwalk district

The new boardwalk district will include a hotel and convention center, 155,000 square feet of retail space, and more.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Anywhere west of Houston, the last thing that comes to mind is waterfront.

That's about to change as Katy gets ready to break ground on their new boardwalk district.

Just southeast of Katy Mills Mall, there's a lake that's been there for about 20 years, but up until now it has been used as a retention pond.

Developers wanted to find a way to beautify the area, and at the same time create a park for locals, as well as introduce commerce and tourism to the area.

The boardwalk district will include a 2-mile walking path around the lake, serving as a nature preserve, as well as a hotel and conference center, lofts, and upscale restaurants.

It will also feature approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space

The hotel and conference center is scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2021, while the whole district should be finalized within the next three to five years.
