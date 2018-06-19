COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Juneteenth holiday marked with re-enactment in Galveston

Houston marks Juneteenth anniversary (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People across Texas celebrated Juneteenth on Tuesday. The abolishment of slavery was announced in the Lone Star State on this day back in 1865.

In Galveston, a re-enactment of the reading of the proclamation took place.

The event was celebrated this week with parades, festivals, picnics, African-American heritage exhibits, and concerts.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in 1979. The bill passed that year also commissioned Juneteenth statues in Galveston and at the state capitol in Austin.
