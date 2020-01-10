free stuff friday

Jump start your weekend with FREE concert or workout class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Jan. 10

2019: A Year in Review
2623 Colquitt, Houston
7:30 p.m.

No Strings Attached: Art Opening & Reception
Barbara Davis Gallery
6 p.m.

Love & Chaos
La Centerra
7 p.m.

Free Concert: Jake Bush Duo with Ryan Korn
The Barn on Meuschke Rd.
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday Market
1225 W Grand Pkwy S
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Recycled Mask-Making
The Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12
Badfish at House of Blues
1204 Caroline St
81204 Caroline St.

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

