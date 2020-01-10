HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Jan. 10
2019: A Year in Review
2623 Colquitt, Houston
7:30 p.m.
No Strings Attached: Art Opening & Reception
Barbara Davis Gallery
6 p.m.
Love & Chaos
La Centerra
7 p.m.
Free Concert: Jake Bush Duo with Ryan Korn
The Barn on Meuschke Rd.
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Saturday Market
1225 W Grand Pkwy S
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Recycled Mask-Making
The Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Badfish at House of Blues
1204 Caroline St
81204 Caroline St.
Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Jump start your weekend with FREE concert or workout class
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News