HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Nov. 22
Georgia on my Mind: The Music of Ray Charles
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.
Frostival
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free Movie: Elf
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Jingle and Mingle
The Square at Memorial City
6 p.m.
The Linda Ronstadt Songbook
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green
Discovery Green
7 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 24
Bay Area Farmers Market
Baybrook Mall
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Zydeco
Access Bar & Lounge
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free entry only
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Jump into your weekend with these FREE events this weekend
