free stuff friday

Jump into your weekend with these FREE events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Nov. 22

Georgia on my Mind: The Music of Ray Charles
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

Frostival
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free Movie: Elf
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Jingle and Mingle
The Square at Memorial City
6 p.m.

The Linda Ronstadt Songbook
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 24

Bay Area Farmers Market
Baybrook Mall
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Zydeco
Access Bar & Lounge
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free entry only

