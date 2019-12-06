Learn to decorate or enjoy a holiday party for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!2811 Travis Street5 p.m.4411 Montrose Blvd6 p.m.23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd7 p.m. - 9 p.m.Warren's Southern Garden11 a.m. - 3 p.m.201 South Elm10 a.m. - 3 p.m.3801 Eastside Dr12 p.m. - 5 p.m.500 Baybrook Mall1 p.m. - 4 p.m.303 Memorial City8 p.m. - 10 p.m.Levy Park12 p.m. - 5 p.m.3018 Emancipation Ave4 p.m.George Bush Park1:30 p.m.