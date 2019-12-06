free stuff friday

Learn to decorate or enjoy a holiday party for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Dec. 6

Mistletoe Market
2811 Travis Street
5 p.m.

Small Things, Big Ideas
4411 Montrose Blvd
6 p.m.

Jason Chapman Live at La Centerra
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Deck the House at Warren's
Warren's Southern Garden
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Deck the Depot at Historic Tomball Railroad Depot
201 South Elm
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Levy Park Holiday Festival
3801 Eastside Dr
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Holly Jolly on the Lawn
500 Baybrook Mall
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Coffee and Cars Toy Drive & Ferrari Day
303 Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Holiday Festival
Levy Park
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Holiday in the Tre
3018 Emancipation Ave
4 p.m.

Family Picnic
George Bush Park
1:30 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
