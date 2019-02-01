FREE STUFF

Black Panther screening, Java yoga and Mardi Gras Festival all happening for FREE this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening around town.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday, February 1

Youth Poetry Performance
3400 Main St
6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Plaza
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Black Panther
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Saturday, February 2

Saturday Arts Market
19th Street in the Heights
11 a.m.

Teen Driving Event
NRG Stadium
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Houston Mardi Gras Heritage Festival
1500 McKinney
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Lunar New Year
River Oaks District
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sunday, February 3

Java Yoga
Memorial Park
8 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast Musical
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
