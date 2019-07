Joe Rogan announces Houston stand-up performance at Toyota Center

EMBED >More News Videos Local MMA athlete wants to bring bigger UFC fights to Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Comedian Joe Rogan will be performing at the Toyota Center in Houston on Nov. 16.Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Friday at www.houstontoyotacenter.com Rogan has been doing stand-up comedy for over 20 years, selling out theaters around the world.His podcast,, is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on iTunes.Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.