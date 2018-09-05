Jeff Dunham comedy tour is coming to Houston

Texas native and global comedy superstar Jeff Dunham is making a stop in Houston.The popular ventriloquist and Baylor graduate is bringing his Passively Aggressive comedy tour to NRG Park on Sunday, March 31, 2019.You can guarantee some of your favorite characters will also be making an appearance.Dunham's previous stand-up specials, Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity, A Very Special Christmas, Controlled Chaos, Minding the Monsters, and All Over the Map, have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming 'most watched' or 'highest rated' on Comedy Central.Last year, Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating his successful career.