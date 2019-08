HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Foodies, you're going to love this! Jax Grill is celebrating 26 years in Houston this weekend with 26 cent burgers.The restaurant is offering their quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers at the discounted rate on Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m.The special will be offered at both locations on 6510 S Rice Ave. and 1613 Shepherd Dr.The offer will be limited to the first 200 customers at both locations.It's the same promotion they offered last year, but because of its success, the restaurant decided to adopt the deal as an annual tradition.