James Harden takes on celebrity friends in basketball game to raise money for foundation

James Harden takes on celebrity friends in basketball game to raise money for foundation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The final night of JH-Town weekend played out at the basketball arena at Texas Southern University, where James Harden took on some celebrity friends in a game to raise money for his education foundation.

James Harden takes on Travis Scott in celebrity basketball game



The foundation provides scholarships and mentorships to students who have the promise of becoming a new generation of leaders.

Among those playing in the friendly game were rappers Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

Travis Scott and Meek Mill play in celebrity basketball game


"It was amazing, just the experience of seeing all those celebrities," said Kreshondra Jones.

It's the second year of the event for the foundation, 3 The Harden Way, which works to "bridge economic and education gaps in the Houston area by providing academic financial support to high-achieving students who demonstrate leadership within communities facing economic hardship," according to its mission statement.

