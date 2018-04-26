COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Ironman athletes volunteer to help fix homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The toughest athletes you will ever find stopped their training and to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

Ironman competitors are restoring several houses in Houston, including in Kashmere Gardens.

Mike Villanueva took time off from training for this weekend's Ironman in The Woodlands to repair a flood-damaged home in Kashmere Gardens.

"Being from Houston, it is nice to be able to give back to people who are devastated from Hurricane Harvey," said Villanueva.

Dozens of Ironman competitors are giving back.



Villanueva knows how much this help is needed because his home in Bellaire flooded, too.

"I couldn't say no, so that's the reason why I am here."

The Ironman Foundation is working with Rebuild Houston to fix the homes of those who would not be able to do the work themselves.

"This has been a struggle, this has taken a toll on me," said homeowner Dorothy Rainey.

Rainey has lived in her home for 50 years, but getting back after Hurricane Harvey would be impossible without helping hands.

"I thank God for each and every one of them. I am thankful, I am very thankful," said Rainey.

This project is one of more than 150 being coordinated by Rebuild Houston just this year. Another 250 are planned for next year.

There is still plenty of work to be done and volunteers are still needed.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshurricane harveyroad to recoveryironmanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News