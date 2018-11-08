HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Talented quilters from around the world have come to Houston to showcase their beautiful works of art at the International Quilt Festival.
Each year, thousands of people from more than 50 countries travel to town for people to look at designs, take quilting classes and shop.
First-timers to the festival may be surprised by the art exhibition feel of the event
The hundreds of expertly-crafted quilts often have their designers nearby to explain the craftsmanship behind their work.
The festival will run from Nov. 8 - 11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.
Daily admission starts at $10 and kids 10 and under are allowed free entry.