In the heart of Montrose, on the corner of Hawthorne and Mount Vernon Street, there's a white home.Welcome to the African-American Selfie Museum, socially known as the #AFAMexperience.It's where so many Houstonians including Simone Biles are getting their hot Instagram shots.Their goal is to shine a light on the gold in black culture, with each room dedicated to a significant moment in time.The museum starts in the 60s and the Civil Rights Era, through the 70s and the sound of Motown.It also includes a dedication to Houston from the purple drip to Third Ward favorites.