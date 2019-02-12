COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Take a tour of the African-American Selfie Museum in Montrose

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look inside of the museum where many Houstonians, including Simone Biles, are taking the perfect Instagram pics!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the heart of Montrose, on the corner of Hawthorne and Mount Vernon Street, there's a white home.

Welcome to the African-American Selfie Museum, socially known as the #AFAMexperience.

It's where so many Houstonians including Simone Biles are getting their hot Instagram shots.

Their goal is to shine a light on the gold in black culture, with each room dedicated to a significant moment in time.

The museum starts in the 60s and the Civil Rights Era, through the 70s and the sound of Motown.

It also includes a dedication to Houston from the purple drip to Third Ward favorites.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsselfieblack history monthmuseumssimone bilesinstagramHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Follow this map for a Valentine's Day mini-mural hunt
8-year-old awarded for saving life after random shooting
Church program turns Bible quizzing into national competition
Astros star makes special appearance at Woodlands Church
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News