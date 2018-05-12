VETERANS

Injured veterans participate in Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Injured veterans participate in Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Injured veterans were in Houston for the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride.

On Saturday, 40 veterans cycled for a ride they call "rolling therapy."

It's not just about exercise.

For many, it's a chance to get out of their house, or the hospital and be around other people facing the same challenges.

Patrick Smith says a fellow veteran pushed him to join his first ride.

Smith wasn't a cyclist, and didn't think he could do it, but he says that ride changed his life.

"It really gave me a purpose again, and it gave me people to be with that were just like being with other soldiers," Smith said.

This is the 15th year of the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride

The event takes place in several cities across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveteranveteranssoldiersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS
Marine veteran dies in crash after visit with newborn child
Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans
Girl's lemonade stand raises $2,000 for veterans
'Hire a Veteran Day' gives service members opportunities
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
More veterans
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News