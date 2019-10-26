Humble resident transforms industrial hardware into furniture

HUMBLE, Texas -- It started with a boat motor lamp. When Lamp Monkey owner Lee Kendrick first laid eyes on a lamp made from an old boat motor, he thought, "I can build that."Despite his lack of experience in welding, crafting or electrical work, Kendrick said he spent the next few weeks toiling away in his garage to build a similar lamp."If you know me, once it's on my brain, it's done," Kendrick said.