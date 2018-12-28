HPD accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Have you ever wondered what kind of training a police officer must undergo to do his or her job?
Do you think you could do it just as well, or better? Now is your chance to find out. The Houston Citizens' Police Academy, HCPA, is currently accepting applications.
During the 10 weeks of training, a different discipline or area of HPD is presented such as: Houston Emergency Center, pursuit driving, shoot-don't shoot training exercises, firearms training, mounted patrol division and helicopter division.
Citizens also participate in the department's Ride-Along program, which allows citizens the opportunity to ride in a police car with a patrol officer, according to HPD's website.
The classes are free and happen from March through May.
You will be disqualified from joining the Citizens' Police Academy if you have committed certain criminal offenses.
For more information or to apply visit HPD's website.