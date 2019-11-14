How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5695540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We have his memories with us." Pyara Dhaliwal shares precious memories of his son, Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, and how the entire family is dealing with their loss.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three names have been added to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Wall of Honor.Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Deputy Omar Diaz, and Deputy Terry Faughtenbery all died in the line of duty.Deputy Diaz died from a blood clot while responding to a crime scene.Deputy Faughtenbery died after a health episode in his patrol unit.Dhaliwal, the first deputy of the Sikh faith to be sworn in, was murdered during a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2019.Dhaliwal's family, including his wife and three young children, were there as his name was engraved outside the sheriff's Office."When they go to school, they'll be looked at different," his father Pyara Dhaliwal explained. "People will look at them that these are the sons and daughters of a hero, so they should be proud of that."He said the family is finding strength in each other."We are together, we are strong. We remember him all the time," said Pyara Dhaliwal. "I really feel it, which can never be the same, but I am proud that he left so much for me to live."