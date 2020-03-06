abc13 plus memorial

How a pest control technician became part of a family

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a regular Thursday morning for Arturo Castro.

He's been a pest control technician at ABC Home and Commercial Services for 19 years, and with the weather heating up, now is the time to get rid of all those unwanted fleas, spiders and roaches.

But, Arturo is not just any technician, and Matt Thomas and Claudia Moradel aren't just any couple.

"Just the feeling that somebody loves you and you love them back," Castro explained. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful."

They met 10 years ago, just after Thomas and Moradel got married.

The three never really meant to become close friends, but it happened over cinnamon coffee.

"We could tell when we first met each other that he had a good heart, and I think Claudia felt the same way," explained Thomas.

The trio's relationship is special.

"Yes. We felt like a friend or a family member," Claudia Moradel added. "All my family knows about Arturo. He met my parents, you know, when they come down over here. They always ask for him."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonpestsfamilyabc13 plusbugsspringabc13 plus memorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputies
Memorial HS soccer team going for 2nd state championship
First Dibs consignment shop has pocket-friendly name brands
Elita Loresca visits with Wilchester Elementary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
UTMB doctors addressing coronavirus concerns during town hall
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
HISD trustees refuse to talk about FBI raid during board meeting
Capital murder suspect runs into bayou, gets away
ABC13's Blood Drive today until 6pm
Bedridden man dies in Dayton house fire
Show More
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
The King of Latin Pop heads to H-Town in N. American concert tour
Woman mistakes friend for intruder and shoots him
More TOP STORIES News