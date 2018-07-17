COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston's popular Nutcracker Market unveils new schedule and hot shopping

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of Houston's most popular (and widely attended) shopping traditions is back with a new theme, hordes of new vendors, and a host of events. The 38th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has revealed its run date just in time for eager shoppers to set their calendars: November 8-11 at NRG Center.

Sporting a new theme, "Cruising into Christmas," the annual fundraising event will boast more than 270 merchants from across the country, offering all things home décor, gourmet food, apparel, toys, candles, jewelry, novelties, accessories, and more. Proceeds from the sales - 11 percent - go towards the Houston Ballet's various programs.

According to a statement, 26 new merchants will make their debut at the Nutcracker Market. Shoppers can look for new items such as artisan beer bread mixes and other specialty gourmet food items, vintage clothing, bohemian jewelry, baking and serving options for elegant and casual entertaining, and even compact fishing poles.

General admission tickets go on sale on August 15 online at Ticketmaster ($18). For tickets, dates, hours, and more information, visit the official site.

