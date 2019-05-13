Houston's Freedom Over Texas celebration plans for July 4, 2019

This July marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and CITGO Freedom Over Texas has partnered with NASA's Johnson Space Center for a unique exclusive Space City experience. Guests will have an opportunity to be up close and personal with astronauts, robotic demonstrations, virtual reality field trips to the International Space Station, the Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV), NASA's Destination Station and other NASA activities.
As always, Houston's annual July 4th event will also feature live music. Headlining the main stage will be Jake Owen with special guest country music star Kellie Pickler. The live performances will be followed by an astronomical fireworks show provided by CITGO.
"CITGO Freedom Over Texas is my favorite signature event of the year, and it is an honor to be back and partnering with NASA's Johnson Space Center to launch a month-long celebration, leading up to the anniversary date of the Lunar Landing. This anniversary also marks 50 years of a beneficial and successful partnership between the City of Houston and NASA, a true inspiration for America," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Jake Owen has had #1 hits like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "The One That Got Away," "Beachin'," "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," and most recently, "Down To The Honkytonk."
Kellie Pickler first gained fame in the fifth season of American Idol. Among her best-known hits are "Red High Heels," "I Wonder," "Best Days of Your Life," "Don't You Know You're Beautiful," and "Things That Never Cross a Man's Mind." Kellie claimed a mirror ball trophy when she and her partner, Derek Hough, were declared the winners of the 16th season of Dancing with the Stars.
Local and regional favorites will be performing throughout the site, including Austin-based musician, Jackie Venson, the Ernest Walker Band, featuring Grammy nominated Mary Griffin and De'Andre Nico (The Voice), Fort Sam Hood 323rd Division Army Band 35 to Nowhere and many others.
The Walmart All-American Kids Zone will feature local performances by norteño band Los Luzeros de Rioverde, a contemporary performance and aerialist show celebrating space exploration by Aldine Carver Dance Company, and appearances from your favorite storybook characters and superheroes. There will be life size games, carnival rides, a rock wall and obstacle course.
"There is no place like Houston, and Freedom Over Texas is just one of the ways that we all come together to celebrate our city," said Larry Elizondo, General Manager of Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Legislative Affairs.
Launched last year, the CITGO Freedom Over Texas mobile app provides a tool to navigate through the largest Fourth of July Celebration in the state. Available in the iOS App store or Android Play Store, FOT2019 will offer patrons the ability to purchase tickets, view performance schedules and maps, and get parking tips and other helpful hints to enhance the event experience. Guests can check their mobile devices for the latest app updates.
WHEN: THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2019 from 4-10 p.m.
WHERE: Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks (KTRK ABC-13 will simulcast all the fun statewide and fireworks music will be simulcast on COX Media Group radio stations)
ADMISSION: $5 per person through May 31 available online
$8 per person June 1 - July 3 available online
$10 per person day of show, online and at event
FREE children 5 and under
*Applicable service charges apply for online purchases
TICKETS/INFO: www.freedomovertexas.org
VOLUNTEER: Volunteer and receive the official event t-shirt, free parking, complimentary food and drink! Register at: www.houstonspecialevents.org