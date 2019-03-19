Houston's first outdoor roller rink

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just in time for spring, Houston is getting its first outdoor roller rink!
Discovery Green has transformed its winter ice rink into a roller rink during the months of March and April.
Organizers have planned themed nights, including music from the '80s and '90s.
The roller rink is open Mondays through Thursdays 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., weather permitting.
The cost is $10 per person on-site with an additional $4 skate rental.
Discovery Green is also offering "Cheap Skate Nights" for only $8, including skates on March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, and April 15.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available for purchase on-site during rink hours of operation.
