HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Calling all cornholers! You may have a chance to win courtside Rockets tickets.
Lucky's Pub is hosting a Rockets Cornhole Tournament.
A $60 two-person package includes Rockets game tickets, a couple of beers and entry into the tournament.
The top cornholers will receive courtside Rockets tickets and a first place medal.
Additional prizes will be awarded for second through fourth place teams.
If you think you have what it takes, the tournament is Saturday, Oct. 6.
You have 21 years old or older to participate.
For more information, check out the official rules.