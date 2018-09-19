COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston's best cornholers can win courtside Rockets tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucky's Pub is hosting a Rockets Cornhole Tournament

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Calling all cornholers! You may have a chance to win courtside Rockets tickets.

Lucky's Pub is hosting a Rockets Cornhole Tournament.

A $60 two-person package includes Rockets game tickets, a couple of beers and entry into the tournament.

The top cornholers will receive courtside Rockets tickets and a first place medal.

Additional prizes will be awarded for second through fourth place teams.

If you think you have what it takes, the tournament is Saturday, Oct. 6.

You have 21 years old or older to participate.

For more information, check out the official rules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHouston RocketsbarNBAticketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A .26K micro-marathon is headed to Houston this fall
Beyoncé fans going 'crazy in love' with traffic sign
Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out tour coming to Houston
Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief
More Community & Events
Top Stories
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Show More
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
More News