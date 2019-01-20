MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Houstonians to honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday is National Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, and the civil rights leader's family says his legacy is more important now than ever before.

"Although it's a holiday, which means maybe kick back and relax, it really is more of a day we should be engaged in service, particularly this year," Martin Luther King III said.

Here in Houston, several local organizations and universities are holding days of service in honor of Dr. King.

Dr. King was a reverend and scholar working to end systemic racism and economic inequality. He and his colleagues helped change laws and ultimately the course of America.

The city of Houston even has a website with volunteer opportunities.

MLK, Jr. and George Washington are the only two Americans whose birthday is a national holiday.

