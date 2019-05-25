Houston Zoo's new wetland boardwalk opens for Memorial Day weekend

"When you talk about transformation that's taking place in the City of Houston, it's taking place right here at the Houston Zoo." - Houston Mayor, @SylvesterTurner



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo's newest expansion has kicked off just in time for Memorial Day weekend.Theopened Friday morning.The Wetlands will bring together whooping cranes, bald eagles and American alligators.On the site of the former duck pond, the Wetlands were designed with living plants to filter water and to flood and slowly release water to the bayous during heavy rains.Guests will be able to enjoy a boardwalk stroll and experience a close-up view of the animals that were saved from extinction.The Texas Wetlands is a part of a $150 million centennial fundraising campaign that's scheduled to be completed by 2022.Other exhibits will include the Galapagos Islands, North Entry, and Reflection. An arrival plaza will highlight the zoo's ongoing fieldwork with animals such as giant tortoises, birds, and marine animals.