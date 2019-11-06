Houston Zoo treating 21-and-up crowd for first time ever

For the first time, the Houston Zoo is treating the 21-and-up crowd with their brew lights - without kids!
The event, presented by TXU Energy, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Guests will experience the taste of Saint Arnold brews, wine, and some spiked hot cocoa as they stroll through the holly jolly holiday event.
According to a press release, food items will also be available for purchase along the path.
Don't miss out and get your tickets here.
This year, the Houston Zoo Lights will open for its regular season starting Nov. 23 through Jan. 12
Covered in earth-friendly LED lighting, you can take a stroll and even take photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause while also snacking on churros, s'mores and more.
Don't miss the holiday tradition of @txuenergy Presents Zoo Lights, this year it's 2x brighter! Bring your family and friends and stroll through our 100-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light presented by KSBJ. Buy early for the best price: https://t.co/UVJtVQjTL9 pic.twitter.com/U6qwvkOdid— Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) November 5, 2019
