Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket

How can you help the king of the jungle continue on the circle of life? All you have to do is show your "Lion King" ticket and you'll receive $3 off your zoo ticket.
The zoo says your money helps to arrest illegal hunters and create solutions for people and lions to live safely together in Africa.
You can learn more about their initiative here.
