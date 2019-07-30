Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5150931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 60: Luna, a 4-month-old dog, whimpered at the exact moments that Simba finds Mufasa after the stampede orchestrated by Scar.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is celebrating the live-action "Lion King" movie by helping to save lions in the wild.How can you help the king of the jungle continue on the circle of life? All you have to do is show your "Lion King" ticket and you'll receive $3 off your zoo ticket.The zoo says your money helps to arrest illegal hunters and create solutions for people and lions to live safely together in Africa.