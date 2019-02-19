HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Summer vacation is about to get wild at the Houston Zoo.
Public registration begins Monday, Feb. 25 for Camp Zoofari.
Each day is a new adventure at Camp Zoofari, with educational activities focused on building curiosity, wonder and empathy for animals.
June 3 through Aug. 16, the camp offers an exciting lineup of programs for children age 4-16 that have been specially created to connect campers to animals to inspire a life-long love of wildlife.
Each camp includes guided zoo experiences, animal ambassador meet-and-greets, giraffe feeding, carousel rides, and more. As campers explore the zoo and meet zoo animals, they also learn how to help save them in the wild.
Camp Zoofari is operated by the Houston Zoo conservation education department. To complement the zoo's 18 full-time educators, each week-long session is supported by 65 seasonal camp guides, and 120 members of Zoo Crew, the organization's teen volunteer initiative.
Registration and additional information can be found on the Houston Zoo's website.