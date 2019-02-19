COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Zoo registration for Camp Zoofari is now opened

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Zoo Camp- Zoofari opens registration for summer camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer vacation is about to get wild at the Houston Zoo.

Public registration begins Monday, Feb. 25 for Camp Zoofari.

Each day is a new adventure at Camp Zoofari, with educational activities focused on building curiosity, wonder and empathy for animals.

June 3 through Aug. 16, the camp offers an exciting lineup of programs for children age 4-16 that have been specially created to connect campers to animals to inspire a life-long love of wildlife.

Each camp includes guided zoo experiences, animal ambassador meet-and-greets, giraffe feeding, carousel rides, and more. As campers explore the zoo and meet zoo animals, they also learn how to help save them in the wild.

Camp Zoofari is operated by the Houston Zoo conservation education department. To complement the zoo's 18 full-time educators, each week-long session is supported by 65 seasonal camp guides, and 120 members of Zoo Crew, the organization's teen volunteer initiative.

Registration and additional information can be found on the Houston Zoo's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventszoozoo adventuressummerHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
Family owned pet boutique offers glamorous accessories
Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston Parking and Transportation
Police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Home with 'Impeach Trump' sign vandalized on camera
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Show More
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
More News