Houston sneakerheads can kick it at this serious shoe festival

When it first started in 2004, the H-Town Sneaker Summit was held was a sports bar, where sneaker enthusiasts in and around Houston bought, sold, and/or traded the coolest kicks. But, over the years, with more and more attendees and vendors flocking to the convention every year, there have been spacious summits held at Toyota Center and NRG Park.

Since we're still basking in the afterglow of the Astros winning the World Series, this year's summit, happening Sunday, July 22, will be at Minute Maid Park.

Event coordinator Tasha Sanders hopes this summit will be just as good as the Summit held last December, which drew in nearly 4,000 people.

"December was a great turnout," she says. "I feel like that was one of our better shows. We had a lot of people. We had D'wayne Edwards, who used to be a lead designer at Jordan last year. Summer's always the bigger show, because a lot of people don't have work and school and whatever."

